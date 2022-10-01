Cipher audio-leak proves Imran played havoc with Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that audio-leak regarding cipher exposed the real face of Imran Khan and proved that he played havoc with the Pakistan's Constitution, security, diplomatic and foreign relations, and democratic system

She was addressing a press conference here, while Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Auranzeb and Pervez Rashid also accompanied her.

Maryam Nawaz said though she did not want to utter Imran Khan's name, she had to expose his real face and lies before people, adding that many audios had earlier come forth against PML-N's leadership, but there was no such audio in which the PML-N leaders had ever talked against Pakistan.

Of course, she said, there had been a conspiracy against Pakistan, and it was not by the PML-N, PPP or any other party of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), the establishment and any foreign power, but by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PTI leaders -- Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, and Azam Khan, the then prime minister's principal secretary, were involved in the cipher conspiracy, she added.

During the Nawaz Sharif's tenure, she recalled, there had been discussions and policy formulations for development of the country and people's prosperity in the Prime Minister's House, but Imran Khan, while sitting in the PM House, hatched a conspiracy against the country.

The PML-N vice president said that the PTI leaders also tampered with the national record. She alleged that the party had a mindset which wanted to destabilise the country. In the cipher audio-leak, Imran Khan says: "We have to play on it", which showed the mindset of Imran Khan. Today, no Pak diplomat in any country was ready to send ciphers to Pakistan, she regretted, demanding that Imran Khan must tender apology to the Pakistani nation.