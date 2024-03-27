Citizen robbed at gun point

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 07:05 PM

A citizen was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Tehsil road in premises of City Alipur police station on Wednesday

MUZAFFARAGRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A citizen was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Tehsil road in premises of City Alipur police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a man was returning home after withdrawing cash from a local bank when he was intercepted by two unidentified armed robbers near Haider Pharmacy at Tehsil road in limits of City Alipur polic station.

The robbers held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 500,000 from and fled away.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, the local people staged protest demonstration against rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the area and demanded of the district police officer for stern action against involved criminals.

