Citizen Robbed At Gun Point
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 07:05 PM
A citizen was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Tehsil road in premises of City Alipur police station on Wednesday
MUZAFFARAGRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A citizen was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Tehsil road in premises of City Alipur police station on Wednesday.
According to police sources, a man was returning home after withdrawing cash from a local bank when he was intercepted by two unidentified armed robbers near Haider Pharmacy at Tehsil road in limits of City Alipur polic station.
The robbers held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 500,000 from and fled away.
Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, the local people staged protest demonstration against rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the area and demanded of the district police officer for stern action against involved criminals.
APP/shn/thh
Recent Stories
Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..
Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest4 minutes ago
-
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children4 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource export potential4 minutes ago
-
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah To ..17 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in KP: Khyber Pakhtunk ..17 minutes ago
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah39 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA49 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber49 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project49 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan49 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project59 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP59 minutes ago