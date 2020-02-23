Civic bodies to plant over 500,000 saplings in federal capital during current spring season: Mayor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) including Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) administration would plant over 500,000 saplings during the current spring season, MCI Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz Sunday said.

Inaugurating the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Sector I-9, he vowed making Islamabad as the most beautiful city of the world.

He said the clean and green campaign was being continued for the last four years.

The campaign will continue till June 30.