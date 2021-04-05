UrduPoint.com
Civil And Army Launches Three Days Green And Clean Drive In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Civil and Army launches three days Green and Clean drive in capital

The civil administration with the cooperation of Pakistan Army has launched three days Green and Clean Muzaffarabad drive in AJK capital starting from today (Tuesday)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The civil administration with the cooperation of Pakistan Army has launched three days Green and Clean Muzaffarabad drive in AJK capital starting from today (Tuesday).

According to the details, the Green and Clean capital campaign is being launched by the joint venture of district administration, Municipal corporation, government institutions, including schools and colleges from private and public sector, Trade Union, besides, Special Communication Authority(SCO) with the cooperation of PAK Army.

The drive would be started from Chehla Bandi university area at 10:00AM on Tuesday.

The special Meeting was held in this regard chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Abdul Hameed Kiyani. The Meeting was also attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Muzaffarabad Khawaja Azam Rasool, Col.

Dilawar from PAK Army, President Trade Union Muzaffarabad Showkat Nawaz Mir, President Private school Association Syed Ishtiaq Bukhari, SHO Traffic Police Syed Shuja Gilani and representatives of Electricity, IT.Public Health, S.C.O, PWD and education.

Col. Dilawar of PAK Army while briefed the Meeting said that different institutions from private and public sector including citizens, traders and students will take part in three days Green and Clean Muzaffarabad drive to make their city green and clean through plantation and cleanliness.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that to make the city green and clean is the collective responsibility of all segments of the society and we all should play their due role in beautification of the capital city. He specially thanked to col. Dilawar for his cooperation in this regard.

