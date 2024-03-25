Civil society demands extension of ban on E-cigarettes, vapes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Blue Veins, local NGO, Civil Society Organizations, Provincial Doctor Association, Tobacco Control Advocates, and Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control on Monday demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to extend the interim ban on e-cigarettes and vapes for an additional 60 days.

The CSO, on Monday urged the authorities for extending the stringent measures, prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes to individuals under the age of 21 and implementing a minimum distance requirement of 50 meters from educational institutions to safeguard public health.

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 16thJanuary 2024, through Administrative notification imposed an interim ban, under Section 144, on the storage, sale, and use of e-cigarettes in the province.

This temporary measure, which expired on March 16, 2024, was a significant stride towards safeguarding our communities from the harms of electronic nicotine delivery systems.

In response to the World Health Organization’s call for action and in the interest of public health, civil society organizations commend the proactive approach of the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins and leading advocate for a complete ban on vape and e-cigarette sales in KP, stated, " Extending the ban on sale of e-cigarettes and vapes is imperative to prevent youth and adolescent of these harmful products and to pave the way for evidence-based regulations."

“Civil society organizations pro-actively stands with Government to strengthen and expedite the enactment of comprehensive provincial legislation to ensure a permanent solution to these growing health concerns.

” He added.

Dr. Ihtisham Ullah Khan, a renowned Physician and Chest Specialist at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), highlighted the health risks associated with e-cigarette use, stating, "As healthcare professionals, we have evident detrimental effects of e-cigarettes on respiratory health. Extending the ban is a crucial step in protecting individuals, particularly youth, from the long-term health consequences of vaping."

Dr. Qazi Shahbaz Mohyuddin Senior Vice President Provincial Doctors Association, emphasized the need for comprehensive regulations, stating, "The regulation of e-cigarettes must go beyond a temporary ban. We urge the government to implement permanent stringent measures, through strong regulations, to effectively mitigate the harms associated with vaping."

Zahoor Ahmad, member for the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement in the policy-making process, stating, "Extending the ban will provide an opportunity for meaningful consultation with stakeholders from various sectors. This inclusive approach is essential for the development of comprehensive and effective regulations to address the growing threat of e-cigarettes."

In light of emerging concerns, speakers called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to prioritize public health and safety by extending the interim ban on e-cigarettes, coupled with stricter regulations, to combat the menace of E-cigarettes and vapes.