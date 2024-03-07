Open Menu

Clean Punjab Drive: MWMC Lifts 2400 Tons Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Clean Punjab drive: MWMC lifts 2400 tons waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) lifted 2400 tons of waste from the city during the last three days under ongoing "Clean Punjab" campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob told APP here on Thursday that the operation cleanup was in progress with full swing in the city of saints.

He said that about 800 tons of garbage was being lifted daily by the company workers through heavy machinery. The garbage piles and debris from empty plots and streets and towns were being shifted outside the city, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Shahid Yaqub visited the city in the morning along with the operational team, checked the attendance of the field staff and reviewed the sanitation arrangements.

Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq gave briefing on the cleanliness drive.

Shahid said that special focus was being paid to zero waste walled city areas including congested markets. He said control room 1139 has been fully activated for sanitation complaints of citizens.

He said that shifting waste from filth depots to landfill sites was a daily task.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Progress Market From

Recent Stories

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

8 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

1 hour ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

13 hours ago
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

13 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

13 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

13 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

13 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

13 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan