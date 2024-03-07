Clean Punjab Drive: MWMC Lifts 2400 Tons Waste
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) lifted 2400 tons of waste from the city during the last three days under ongoing "Clean Punjab" campaign.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob told APP here on Thursday that the operation cleanup was in progress with full swing in the city of saints.
He said that about 800 tons of garbage was being lifted daily by the company workers through heavy machinery. The garbage piles and debris from empty plots and streets and towns were being shifted outside the city, he maintained.
Meanwhile, Shahid Yaqub visited the city in the morning along with the operational team, checked the attendance of the field staff and reviewed the sanitation arrangements.
Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq gave briefing on the cleanliness drive.
Shahid said that special focus was being paid to zero waste walled city areas including congested markets. He said control room 1139 has been fully activated for sanitation complaints of citizens.
He said that shifting waste from filth depots to landfill sites was a daily task.
Recent Stories
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: 11 apprehended4 minutes ago
-
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK amid Modi’s visit4 minutes ago
-
Excise staff sets up mobile van at Trail 3 for vehicle services14 minutes ago
-
Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: expert24 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked:44 minutes ago
-
SSP assures security to transgender community44 minutes ago
-
Light showers in Lahore disrupts power supply44 minutes ago
-
Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA visit solid waste dumping ground44 minutes ago
-
Women escape unhurt after suicide attempt on railway track54 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at cotton factory in Multan54 minutes ago
-
Regional Police Officer emphasizes crackdown on crime, criminals1 hour ago
-
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood1 hour ago