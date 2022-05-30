Cleanliness drive around the famous Satrangi Lake in Naltar starts

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Gilgit Administration, the officials of Tehsil, District Council and Waste Management Company initiated cleanliness drive around the famous Satrangi Lake in Naltar, Gilgit

Local media had highlighted the issue of pollution around the lake in a report published on Sunday.

The officials will provide bags to the visitors in order to safely dispose off the solid waste after visiting the famous tourist destination.