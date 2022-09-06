UrduPoint.com

Climate Change, Global Warming Accelerating Glacial Melting: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Climate change, global warming accelerating glacial melting: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said climate change and global warming had accelerated glacial melting, particularly affecting the Gilgit-Baltistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said climate change and global warming had accelerated glacial melting, particularly affecting the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, who called on him.

The president said the recent floods had badly affected the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the country and the flood situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The matter of permanent appointment of vice chancellor of Baltistan University was also discussed.The president said the university was playing a key role in the provision of higher education to the GB people, and stressed upon the need to resolve its issues on priority.

The president observed that there existed huge potential in tourism and mineral sectors of Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Governor Education Flood Syed Mehdi Shah Gilgit Baltistan Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

7 minutes ago
 Pb Health Secretary reviews dengue situation in Pu ..

Pb Health Secretary reviews dengue situation in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for fl ..

Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for flood affectees

4 minutes ago
 Lufthansa avoids strike as pilots reach wage deal

Lufthansa avoids strike as pilots reach wage deal

4 minutes ago
 German Police Investigating 10 Cases Related to Re ..

German Police Investigating 10 Cases Related to Recent Protests in City of Leipz ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against U ..

Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.