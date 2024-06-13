CM Appoints Shoaib Mirza As Incharge Complaint Cell
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Shoaib Mirza as honorary Incharge CM Complaint Cell.
The Incharge will not receive any remuneration of his post. Shoaib Mirza will undertake monitoring process of CM Complaint Cell affairs and review complaints being received in the cell and coordinate with the relevant departments in this regard.
Shoaib Mirza will undertake complaints redressal monitoring process in the complaint cell and submit performance report of the cell to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on a daily basis.
On the direction of CM Punjab, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal has issued a notification in this regard.
