CM approves Ehsaas Ration Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday accorded a principal approval to launch Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme and decided to grant Rs 1500 monthly income to the poor people instead of giving them Rs 1000.

Under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme the impoverished people will be given flour, pulses and ghee at a subsidised rate.

The CM directed to constitute a Ministerial Steering Committee for the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme. The Steering Committee will be headed by Dr. Sania Nishtar.

The CM disclosed that a working group will also be constituted with regard to the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme, adding that an effective monitoring system will be formulated with regard to the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme.

Parvez Elahi directed to prepare an Ehsaas Act for the Ehsaas programmes. He informed that the Ehsaas Act will be approved by the Assembly.

The CM directed to consolidate various social protection programmes on a single platform and asserted to again review the social protection programmes and all programmes should be combined together.

He termed Ehsaas programme for the welfare of humanity and the people deprived of social protection in the society is the responsibility of the state.

He termed Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state.

Dr. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the salient features of Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme.

Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.