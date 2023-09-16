Open Menu

CM Approves Upgradation Of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accorded approval for upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park in order to provide recreational facilities of international standard to citizens, under which new animals and birds would be brought to these two recreational places

He was presiding over a meeting at CM's Office on Saturday. The meeting decided that other animals and birds including panda, hippopotamus, rhinoceros, African pigeon, black jaguar, puma and chiltan markhor (screw-horned goat) would be added to the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. New species of python and snakes would also be brought to the Lahore Zoo. An elephant, rhinoceros, giraffe, zebra, ostrich and various kinds of deer would be shifted to the Safari Park. Around 142 kinds of aquatic animals would be placed at the aquarium of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park and cages of an international standard would also be built for animals.

African zone, desert and salt range would be made in the Safari Park. Night Safari would also be launched. Citizens could also stay in the specially built huts of Safari Park.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, while issuing directions for introducing e-ticketing system in Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, said these two recreational places would be upgraded to international standards. Other facilities in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park would also be increased.

Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D), secretaries forest, finance, communication and works, P&D, Director General Wildlife and other officials attended the meeting.

