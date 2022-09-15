UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Uplift Projects In Awaran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

CM Balochistan inaugurates uplift projects in Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday left for Awaran district on a two-day visit to lay foundation stones of various projects and review pace of flood relief operation.

Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and secretaries of the various departments are accompanying the CM.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, will inspect the Cadet College and inaugurate the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jaljhao where he will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jhao Camp to Shendi Road.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Grid Station Transmission Line and Adam John library in Awaran Town.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone of 121 shelter buildings of schools, 4 RHCs and 21 Primary health centers.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran will give a briefing to the Chief Minister on the damage caused by the flood and the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Flood Visit Road Shendi Awaran Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

8 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

22 minutes ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.