CM Balochistan inaugurates uplift projects in Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday left for Awaran district on a two-day visit to lay foundation stones of various projects and review pace of flood relief operation.

Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and secretaries of the various departments are accompanying the CM.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, will inspect the Cadet College and inaugurate the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jaljhao where he will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jhao Camp to Shendi Road.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Grid Station Transmission Line and Adam John library in Awaran Town.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone of 121 shelter buildings of schools, 4 RHCs and 21 Primary health centers.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran will give a briefing to the Chief Minister on the damage caused by the flood and the relief and rehabilitation activities.