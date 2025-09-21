CM Bugti inaugurates library in Sui, gifts 200 books for promotion of knowledge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurated the local library in Sui, and also presented a valuable gift of two hundred books to the library for the promotion of knowledge and literature.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the book is a symbol of light, consciousness and development, and the trend of reading in the young generation lays the foundation for positive thinking, purposeful life and a better future.

He said that the provincial government has included the promotion of educational institutions and libraries in its priorities so that the youth of Balochistan could make their place with the power of knowledge.

He emphasized that the youth should give priority to getting knowledge from books instead of relying on unconfirmed sources of social media so that they can get access to accurate and quality information.

Chairman District Council Dera Bugti Wadira Ghulam Nabi Shambhani, Chairman Municipal Committee Sui Izzat Aman Bugti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Zohaib Al Hasan and other officers were also present.