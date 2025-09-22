BISP Chairperson Distributes Food Package Among Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 12:10 AM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP office in Swat and distributed food package among flood victims.
During the visit, she met directly with women, inquired about their issues, and discussed their needs.
In response to the recent floods, landslides, and heavy rains in the districts of Swabi, Dir, Kaghan, and Buner, Chairperson Rubina Khalid personally oversaw relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected populations.
During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid also issued directives to provide registration facilities in response to women’s demands under the Benazir Kafalat Programme and the Benazir education Stipends Programme, and she distributed relief goods among local residents.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..
Canada recognises State of Palestine
UK formally recognises Palestinian state
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..
Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather persists in city49 seconds ago
-
BISP Chairperson distributes food package among flood victims50 seconds ago
-
Ongoing development schemes to be completed within stipulated timelines: DC51 minutes ago
-
Domestic violence case filed against man in Attock1 hour ago
-
Private Schools urged to Intensify Anti-Dengue measures1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates library in Sui, gifts 200 books for promotion of knowledge1 hour ago
-
Governor Tessori tributes security forces on successful operation1 hour ago
-
Kamran Tessori pays brief visit to Chinese city Guangzhou1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker praises security forces for eliminating seven India-backed Khawarij1 hour ago
-
Ex-Servicemen Society praises Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership2 hours ago
-
Punjab CM to announce special package to compensate crop damages2 hours ago
-
Revolutionary steps being taken for restoration of heritage, tourism facilities: secretary2 hours ago