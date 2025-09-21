Open Menu

Ongoing Development Schemes To Be Completed Within Stipulated Timelines: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Ongoing development schemes to be completed within stipulated timelines: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that ongoing development schemes would be completed within stipulated timelines to provide maximum relief to the masses people as early as possible.

Chairing a meeting in his office, he briefed the public representatives and said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive assessment of flood damage is underway to ensure proper rehabilitation measures.

He said that ongoing development schemes would be completed within stipulated time period to provide relief to the people and no unnecessary delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that work on pending projects would be expedited and highway schemes in Jaranwala and Samundri would be launched immediately.

He directed that unfinished works should be completed in line with the approved schedule without delay.

About public transport, Deputy Commissioner said that electric buses have reached Faisalabad and these would soon become operational.

In the first phase, 30 buses would be launched across seven routes with three depots established at Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road and Gattwala Road whereas more buses would be added in this fleet subsequently to expand the service, he added.

The meeting discussed pressing issues related to sewerage and water supply in Saddar, Dijkot, Makkuana and Samundri.

The DC directed that sewerage and water systems would be cleared before the start of beautification projects.

He also directed for cleaning canals and flood channels to prevent future blockages.

Public representatives raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of Basic Health Units (BHUs), Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) and hospitals.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, public representatives including Ali Gohar Baloch, Chaudhary Arif Mahmood Gill, Ali Bahadur Dogar, Azad Ali Tabassum, Mian Qasim Farooq, Mian Ajmal Asif, Rana Shoaib Idrees and others were also present in the meeting.

