Embassy In Brussels Celebrate Pakistan's Cultural Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 12:20 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The embassy of Pakistan in Brussels celebrated the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage at the Annual Brussels Heritage Day 2025, one of the city’s most prominent cultural events.

The embassy welcomed Belgian and international visitors for a day filled with vibrant displays, authentic cuisine, and interactive activities.

The ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi, formally inaugurated the event. In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Europe.

The embassy premises were transformed into a cultural showcase, featuring traditional handicrafts, vibrant costumes, scenic photography, and displays of Pakistan’s leading export products.

Visitors explored stalls offering artisanal goods, a dedicated henna corner, and interactive spaces for families, including recreational activities for children.

One of the highlights of the event was the culinary section, where guests enjoyed traditional Pakistani and Kashmiri dishes, offering a taste of the country’s renowned gastronomic heritage. Documentaries, books, and information booths provided visitors with deeper insights into Pakistan’s history, culture, and tourism potential.

Brussels Heritage Day is a signature annual event during which diplomatic missions, government institutions, and historic buildings open their doors to the public.

The embassy’s participation this year underscored Pakistan’s commitment to cultural exchange and its desire to showcase the country’s diverse traditions to a wider international audience.

