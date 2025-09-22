Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather persists in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday, with the Met. office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, adding that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most regions.

Noukundi recorded the day’s highest temperature at 42°C, while Lahore registered 36°C.