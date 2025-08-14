CM Bugti Marks Independence Day With Call For Unity Against Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti declared that Independence Day is a solemn reminder of the profound sacrifices made by Pakistan’s forefathers. Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony on the lawns of the Provincial Assembly, he emphasized that this year’s celebration carries exceptional significance, as the nation has defeated an adversary stronger than an enemy steeped in arrogance and pride.
“Our brave armed forces have achieved a victory that fills every Pakistani with pride,” said CM Bugti. “Their courage and determination have once again proven the strength of our unity.”
On behalf of the people of Balochistan, he extended heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Armed Forces particularly Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, commending their leadership, vision, and solidarity.
Bugti hailed the victory as a symbol of national cohesion, noting that Balochistan has always stood firm in times of crisis. “From Gwadar to Zhob, the people celebrated Independence Day with unmatched enthusiasm. This is the spirit of a vibrant nation.”
He underscored the cultural richness of Balochistan’s diverse communities—Baloch, Pashtun, Hazara, and others while condemning the actions of terrorist groups that violate tribal and societal values.
“Targeting innocent women, children, and travelers is not just terrorism it’s a betrayal of our traditions,” he said.
Recalling a harrowing incident where a woman witnessed the brutal killing of her husband and son, CM Bugti challenged the false narratives that claim mercy was shown. “What kind of respect is that, when a woman watches her family gunned down before her eyes?”
He called for a united front against terrorism, urging Parliament to take the lead. “Religious scholars and all schools of thought must stand shoulder to shoulder with our security forces. This is a fight for the soul of our nation.”
Expressing optimism, Bugti said the end of terrorism in Balochistan is near. “We’ve seen dark times before and we’ve seen peace return. With the sacrifices of our forces and the resolve of our people, peace will prevail once again.”
CM Bugti congratulated Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and the organizing team for a dignified event. He announced a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the schoolchildren who performed during the celebration.
The CM also met with provincial ministers, legislators, religious leaders, and citizens from various walks of life, extending Independence Day greetings. He mingled with children, posed for photos, and shared in the joy of the occasion.
