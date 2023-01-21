CM chairs consultative meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a consultative meeting at his office in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mehmood-ul-Hassan were present.

The participants exchanged views about the nomination of caretaker chief minister and the political situation.

The chief minister said that the nomination for the caretaker chief minister was made with an open heart, in the best interest of the nation.