CM condoles over Bakht Baidar demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former KP Minister, Haji Bakht Baidar Khan who breathed his last here on Friday.

In his condolence message, Mahmood Khan expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for their patience to bear the irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.

The Chief Minister said the KP government equally shares these moments of grief with the bereaved family. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of late Haji Bakht Baidar in eternal peace.