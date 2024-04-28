IGP Islamabad directs traffic police officers to improve performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi met with the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police performing their duties in fields, and directed to enhance traffic management and enforcement of traffic laws, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that on this occasion, the IGP Islamabad directed the officers not to issue tickets during peak hours in the city and ensure smooth traffic flow while providing citizens with all possible travel facilities.

He further said that while maintaining civility and good conduct, every possible assistance should be provided to citizens on the roads and all traffic officers must obtain permission from their respective DSPs before impounding any motorcycle or vehicle in a police station.

The citizens should be educated about traffic laws and road safety, speeding up the process of issuing minimal tickets to drivers and assisting them with awareness, so that citizens can be informed about traffic laws and road safety, and the city can be kept safe from accidents, he added.

He further said that our goal was not to issue tickets but to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow. Every possible step should be taken to ensure strict enforcement of the law and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow to gain the trust and cooperation of the citizens, he maintained.