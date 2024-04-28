PUC, HOAP reinforce Saudi directive: Private Hajj bookings through registered companies only

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Patron-in-Chief Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday emphasized the pilgrims regarding private Hajj bookings through companies registered with the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reinforcing the directive from Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Addressing a press conference along with other HOAP representatives, including Saeed Ahmed Malik, Chaudhry Ehsanullah, Malik Abdul Khaliq, Chaudhry Muhammad Adil, Khalid Mahmood Bhatti, Pir Shafat Ahmed Boudla, Shahid Manzoor, and Zeeshan Qamar, he informed that private Hajj bookings were still open, with Hajj operation set to commence on May 9, and training sessions starting from May 5.
Ashrafi urged the pilgrims to focus solely on their religious duties and refrain from engaging in political, sectarian, or communal activities, including raising slogans or displaying images in the Haramain Sharifain.
Ashrafi further highlighted the issue of individuals engaging in political and sectarian activities during their pilgrimage, urging the Pakistani government to take action against them.
He emphasized that training sessions for private pilgrims, organized by HOAP, would be conducted regularly in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, with the code of conduct set to be issued next week.
Ashrafi also warned against fraudulent practices by unregistered companies on social media and fake websites, advising the public to book only through officially registered quota holders or tour operators.
Additionally, he announced that, in accordance with the instructions of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and with the efforts of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, this year's Road to Makkah program would include pilgrims from Karachi, benefiting 24,000 private pilgrims and ensuring a smooth process without any complaints.
He praised Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for implementing corruption-free measures, acknowledging the efforts of Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
