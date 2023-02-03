UrduPoint.com

CM Directs PIMH To Hold Patient-audit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CM directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) will hold a patient-audit and health of patients will be examined and steps will be taken to discharge recovered patients to their homes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to hold a patient-audit during a meeting held here.

The Caretaker CM directed to complete the patient-audit work at the earliest and submit a report in this regard.

Discharging the recovered patients to their homes is a responsibility and it is not at all appropriate to continue keeping healthy patients with other patients at the hospital, he said and added Punjab government has decided to hold a patient-audit in view of this objective.

The recovered patients had made a request to discharge them to their homes during a recent visit of the caretaker CM to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH).

The Caretaker CM said that the PIMH board will be reorganized and all out efforts will be made to improve the affairs of the institution.

The CM was informed during the briefing that approximately 1000 patients are admitted at PIMH as few patients fully recovered but their family members do not take them to their homes.

He was further apprised that there is a shortage of doctors in OPD and night shift.

Industrialist Gohar Ijaz, Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for P&SHC Dr. Jamal Nasir, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Dr. Saad Malik, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary P&SHC, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Chief Minister Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Nasir Family All

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

5 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

5 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

5 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.