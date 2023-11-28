CM envisions economic triumph as historic agreements with UAE unveil new era of partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirms that the historic agreements between Pakistan and the UAE are poised to bolster the economy, elevating mutual relations to unprecedented heights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirms that the historic agreements between Pakistan and the UAE are poised to bolster the economy, elevating mutual relations to unprecedented heights.

In his message from the United Arab Emirates, Naqvi anticipated positive effects soon as the implementation of these agreements takes effect, signaling the commencement of a new era of economic cooperation.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the Pakistani delegation experienced a warm reception in the UAE, with a special welcome extended to them. Chief Minister Naqvi deemed the meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as highly valuable. He applauded the commendable efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and acknowledged the praiseworthy role played by the Army Chief in facilitating these significant agreements.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the investment agreements on mutual relations, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized that the UAE's investment will diversify into key sectors such as energy, port operations, wastewater treatment, food security, banking, and financial services. This substantial investment is anticipated to pave the way for economic stability in Pakistan, heralding a new era of economic partnership between the two nations.

Chief Minister Naqvi underscored the enduring historical and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, asserting that these ties have withstood the test of time. He expressed the profound connection between the people of Pakistan and the UAE, bound by historical ties of love and brotherhood. Concluding his message, he affirmed that the relations of friendship and love between Pakistan and the UAE are eternal and will endure indefinitely.