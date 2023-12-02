Open Menu

CM Felicitates UAE President, People On National Day

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 07:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, its Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al- Zaabi and its people on the national day of their country.

In his message issued here on Saturday, Naqvi expressed his good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the UAE. "We equally participate in the felicity and rejoice of our brothers on the National Day of the UAE. It is the second home of Pakistani people and the hearts of both countries beat together," he said.

The CM maintained that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates cordial relations have further strengthened due to the recent visit, adding that agreements worth billions of dollars were inked during the recent visit. "The UAE has always extended its full support to Pakistan in every time of trial and need. We deeply appreciate the economic and diplomatic support extended by the UAE with regard to Pakistan. The UAE is an important country of the Muslim world and its rapid progress is an example for the world. I solemnly pray for further progress and stability of the United Arab Emirates," he added.

