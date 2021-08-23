CM for gearing up crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Transport department to gear up a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Transport department to gear up a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles.

These directions were issued in a meeting held at his office to seek recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations.

The chief minister also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities. He said that crackdown be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders. He directed to present comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision. Recommendations had been devised to determine the orange line metro train's fare in proportion to distance, he added.

The meeting decided that environment-friendly electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad along with the start of a technology-based latest bus system.

Similarly, the scope of Punjab Transport Company will be extended to the remote areas of the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.