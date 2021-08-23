UrduPoint.com

CM For Gearing Up Crackdown Against Sub-standard Gas Cylinders In Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:07 PM

CM for gearing up crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Transport department to gear up a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the Transport department to gear up a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles.

These directions were issued in a meeting held at his office to seek recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations.

The chief minister also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities. He said that crackdown be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders. He directed to present comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision. Recommendations had been devised to determine the orange line metro train's fare in proportion to distance, he added.

The meeting decided that environment-friendly electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad along with the start of a technology-based latest bus system.

Similarly, the scope of Punjab Transport Company will be extended to the remote areas of the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad LPG Chief Minister Punjab Company Metro Vehicles Orange Bahawalpur Gas Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

24 minutes ago
 80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

39 minutes ago
 22 more died due to coronavirus in KP

22 more died due to coronavirus in KP

1 minute ago
 Shaikh directs to ensure cleanliness in city

Shaikh directs to ensure cleanliness in city

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.