CM GB calls on Governor

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid called on Governor Raja Ijalal Hussain Maqpoon here on Monday.

On the occasion, CM paid tribute to the positive role of Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The Chief Minister said that as the representative of the federation, the Governor of the PTI provincial government in Gilgit-Baltistan has given positive guidance at every stage and ensured full cooperation.

He said that false and fabricated news was published by some elements and some sections of the media regarding the differences between the governor and me, which are contrary to the facts and based on lies.