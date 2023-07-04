Open Menu

CM GB Khalid Khurshid Disqualified In Fake Degree Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case.

A three-member larger bench comprising Justice Malik Inayat Ur Rehman, Justice Jauhar Ali, and Justice Mushtaq Muhammad disqualified him under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the GB Assembly from PPP, had challenged Khurshid's law degree and sought his disqualification.

The petitioner through his counsel Amjad Hussain had contended that the degree submitted by Khurshid had not been verified by the University of London and the Higher education Commission had declared it to be fake.

During the hearing today, all the respondents in the case completed their arguments after which the bench disqualified Khurshid for five years.

Khalid Khurshid was disqualified as a Member of the Assembly from GBA 13 Astor 1. With Khalid Khurshid's disqualification, the Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet dissolved itself. All ministers, advisers, special assistants, and coordinators, were also discharged.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were taken in the premises of the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan and lawyers and journalists were allowed to enter the premises. Apart from this, all other public cases were adjourned till the next date.

