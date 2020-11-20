UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieved At Death Of Khadim Rizvi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM grieved at death of Khadim Rizvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of chief of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Pakistan, Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab May Family Khadim Hussain Rizvi Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

36 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.