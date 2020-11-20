CM grieved at death of Khadim Rizvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of chief of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Pakistan, Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.