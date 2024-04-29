11 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as 11 people including women and children were injured in an accident when a bus and a car collided in Lower Dir on Monday.

According to the private news channel, the accident was happened due to over speeding.

As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.