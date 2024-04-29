Open Menu

Students Of SBBWU Gain Insight Into Urban Mobility, Sustainability During BRT System Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Students of SBBWU gain insight into urban mobility, sustainability during BRT system visit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Monday the opportunity to gain a firsthand understanding of urban mobility and sustainable transport initiatives during an informative visit to the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system.

The visit, arranged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and TransPeshawar Company by Dr. Sidra Pervez, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Ms. Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar, under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad (T.I), Vice Chancellor, SBBWUP, which provided students with an in-depth look at the management and functioning of the BRT system within Peshawar city.

The students' visit included a tour of the BRT control room, offering them a unique glimpse into the operational intricacies of the transit system. This firsthand experience allowed the students to observe how the system ensures efficient and effective transport services across the city.

An engaging presentation delivered by the Managing Director of the BRT system highlighted the eco-friendly practices and sustainable climate change initiatives that the system embodies.

The students were able to learn about the innovative measures being taken to promote environmental sustainability within the urban transport sector.

The visit proved to be an invaluable educational experience, enhancing the students' knowledge and appreciation of sustainable transport solutions. The hands-on exposure to the BRT system's operations emphasized the importance of implementing green initiatives in urban planning and mobility.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar expressed sincere gratitude to Dr. Tariq Usman, CEO, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and TransPeshawar Company and his team for their efforts in facilitating this visit. The university looks forward to further collaborations that will continue to promote community engagement, education and sustainable practices within the region.

The visit marks a significant step towards fostering a future generation of environmentally conscious individuals committed to sustainable urban development.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Company Visit Women

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

29 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

33 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

55 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan