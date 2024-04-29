- Home
- Pakistan
- Students of SBBWU gain insight into urban mobility, sustainability during BRT system visit
Students Of SBBWU Gain Insight Into Urban Mobility, Sustainability During BRT System Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Monday the opportunity to gain a firsthand understanding of urban mobility and sustainable transport initiatives during an informative visit to the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system.
The visit, arranged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and TransPeshawar Company by Dr. Sidra Pervez, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Ms. Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar, under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad (T.I), Vice Chancellor, SBBWUP, which provided students with an in-depth look at the management and functioning of the BRT system within Peshawar city.
The students' visit included a tour of the BRT control room, offering them a unique glimpse into the operational intricacies of the transit system. This firsthand experience allowed the students to observe how the system ensures efficient and effective transport services across the city.
An engaging presentation delivered by the Managing Director of the BRT system highlighted the eco-friendly practices and sustainable climate change initiatives that the system embodies.
The students were able to learn about the innovative measures being taken to promote environmental sustainability within the urban transport sector.
The visit proved to be an invaluable educational experience, enhancing the students' knowledge and appreciation of sustainable transport solutions. The hands-on exposure to the BRT system's operations emphasized the importance of implementing green initiatives in urban planning and mobility.
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar expressed sincere gratitude to Dr. Tariq Usman, CEO, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and TransPeshawar Company and his team for their efforts in facilitating this visit. The university looks forward to further collaborations that will continue to promote community engagement, education and sustainable practices within the region.
The visit marks a significant step towards fostering a future generation of environmentally conscious individuals committed to sustainable urban development.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudi economic ties enter a new era with trade-boosting steps ahead: PM5 minutes ago
-
42 complainants get relief on orders of Pb ombudsman5 minutes ago
-
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies8 minutes ago
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held15 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation, cleanliness campaign accelerated in Gilgit schools15 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Talash accident15 minutes ago
-
10 people died in recent rains in KP15 minutes ago
-
MHBA delegation calls on CJ Punjab15 minutes ago
-
11 injured in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Orientation day held at Bakhtawar cadet collage Nawabshah15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM29 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks case33 minutes ago