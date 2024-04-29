Open Menu

CM GB Orders Swift Action To Restore Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

CM GB orders swift action to restore roads

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan on Monday directed authorities to take immediate measures to restore inter-provincial and connecting roads damaged by recent rains and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Minister also ordered the safe evacuation of stranded passengers on the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit Skardu High way, which has been closed due to landslides at various points.

Gilgit-Skardu Road has been closed due to similar reasons.

Heavy rains and snowfall have been ongoing in Gilgit-Baltistan since Sunday night, affecting the transportation system and daily life.

Authorities say work on opening the closed roads will begin after the rains subside.

So far, no reports of human or financial losses have been received from any part of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the district administration of Gilgit has warned travelers to exercise caution and avoid traveling until Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

11 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan