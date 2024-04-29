CM GB orders swift action to restore roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan on Monday directed authorities to take immediate measures to restore inter-provincial and connecting roads damaged by recent rains and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Minister also ordered the safe evacuation of stranded passengers on the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit Skardu High way, which has been closed due to landslides at various points.

Gilgit-Skardu Road has been closed due to similar reasons.

Heavy rains and snowfall have been ongoing in Gilgit-Baltistan since Sunday night, affecting the transportation system and daily life.

Authorities say work on opening the closed roads will begin after the rains subside.

So far, no reports of human or financial losses have been received from any part of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the district administration of Gilgit has warned travelers to exercise caution and avoid traveling until Tuesday morning.