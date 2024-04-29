CM GB Orders Swift Action To Restore Roads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan on Monday directed authorities to take immediate measures to restore inter-provincial and connecting roads damaged by recent rains and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The Chief Minister also ordered the safe evacuation of stranded passengers on the Karakoram Highway and Gilgit Skardu High way, which has been closed due to landslides at various points.
Gilgit-Skardu Road has been closed due to similar reasons.
Heavy rains and snowfall have been ongoing in Gilgit-Baltistan since Sunday night, affecting the transportation system and daily life.
Authorities say work on opening the closed roads will begin after the rains subside.
So far, no reports of human or financial losses have been received from any part of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the district administration of Gilgit has warned travelers to exercise caution and avoid traveling until Tuesday morning.
Recent Stories
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad launches week-long anti-polio drive11 minutes ago
-
RDA authorities directed to take strict action against illegal construction21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 170,200 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
1,400 cops deployed to protect polio teams21 minutes ago
-
Gas suspension schedule issued1 hour ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad2 hours ago
-
Opaque Wheat Bags Distribution: Record of 6000 bags allegedly found missing at PASSCO centre2 hours ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads in Upper KP starts; five killed, six injured: PDMA2 hours ago
-
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media2 hours ago
-
One killed, several injured in accident3 hours ago
-
Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered on death anniversary3 hours ago