10 People Died In Recent Rains In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

10 people died in recent rains in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Ten people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in different incidents of roof collapses caused by recent heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to private news channel reported on Monday that women and children were also included in the recent heavy rains.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 56 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls, roofs and lightning due to torrential rains.

