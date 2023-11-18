CM lays foundation stone of Lahore Zoo upgradation project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Lahore Zoo and laid the foundation stone of its upgradation project.

The CM reviewed construction activities under the upgradation project. Lahore Zoo will be upgraded under the magnificent plan to provide quality entertainment facilities to children.

CM said that 100 new animals would be brought to the Lahore Zoo. An e-ticketing system would be introduced and a hologram zoo would also be established. He directed to introduce family package, summer package and other packages in Lahore Zoo after its upgradation.

Naqvi said that panda, hippopotamus, rhinoceros, African pigeon, black jaguar, puma, Chaltan Markhor and other animals and birds would also be increased in the zoo. New species of dragons and snakes would be brought in the the zoo. He said that 142 types of marine life would be kept in the aquarium in Lahore Zoo. Lahore Zoo would be upgraded and modern cages would be built according to international standards and other facilities would be increased.

CM inspected the Lion House, Monkey House, Zarafa House and other animal cages. He was briefed about the new Reptile House in the zoo. Zoo Hologram would create the impression of real presence of animals. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Waterfall Lake and inspected the cages of white tiger, lion and of other tigers.

He directed to take better care of lions and other animals, to provide them best treatment and best veterinary doctors should be arranged for the treatment of sick animals in the zoo, adding that a wide area of land should be allocated to keep the lions. He directed immediate release of funds for the zoo upgradation project and apprised that better unique and rare animals would be brought to the Lahore Zoo than before. Lahore Zoo footpaths should be improved and made uniform. He directed to install best fountains in the zoo.

Talking to the media, he said that the zoo was a favorite place of children but it had been neglected for 20 years. As soon as one enters the Lahore Zoo, he can see the dirt, smell and the pathetic condition but the children still come.

Lahore Zoo was notorious for dirt and bad smell. Every sector has work to do but children's entertainment was always neglected. CM informed that Lahore Zoo and the Safari Park would be upgraded in consultation with the provincial ministers, secretaries and institutions concerned. The renovation and restoration project of Lahore Zoo had been launched today which would be completed by the end of January, he added. There was a good news for the children that 100 kinds of new animals were being brought which they have never seen before. He said that four elephants, tigers and different birds were also being brought to the safari zoo. "We are in constant contact with the Chinese authorities to bring Panda to the Lahore Zoo." The services of an international consultant would be hired for the animal welfare, he added. Zoo upgradation design was of an international standard, he informed.

He said that Punjab government was focusing to upgrade Jallo Park and Changa Manga Park. The zoo was closed for upgradation but when the children arrive in January, the environment of the zoo would be different and there would be new animals. The zoo upgradation was being done on the lines of the Singapore Safari Zoo. "We are shifting the Lahore Zoo to 100 percent e-ticketing and e-ticketing will be cheaper." He said that relevant international institutions and WWF were taking on board so that international standards were not compromised. The elephants would be kept in an open place and Markhor would be brought. Bringing panda was a difficult task but the effort was underway. Whenever there was a meeting held with the Chinese Consul General, discussion for acquisition of panda was always take place. There was inflation due to having only one canteen in the Lahore Zoo but now 8 to 10 canteens were being built and commodities would be cheaper.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, secretaries of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Communication & Works, Livestock, DG Wildlife and officials concerned were present.