CM Makes Surprise Visit To Girls' School Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited a Government Girls High School Murree here on Monday.
Despite heavy rainfall, the surprise visit by the chief minister created a great contentment for school students and teachers.
The Chief Minister visited various classes and intermingled with the students.
She exchanged views with students about their studies.
She also inquired about any problems or issues being faced by then in the school. If there is any problem or need, let me know, she asked the students. The Chief Minister expressed compassion to the girls and appreciated their passion for education.
During the interaction with the students, the chief minister directed for provision of best medical treatment to a girl with a disability in one arm.
She also appreciated the arrangements of the school for delivering education.
Earlier, upon her arrival at the school the chief minister was warmly welcomed by the principal and staff. The school administration, teachers and students expressed great joy for having CM Punjab with them.
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the chief minister during the visit.
Recent Stories
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four of a family killed as downpour causes roof collapse17 minutes ago
-
16 drug peddlers held27 minutes ago
-
20 wheelie doers held47 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant47 minutes ago
-
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone in the journey of a ..51 minutes ago
-
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail57 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, 12 injured due to rains in KP57 minutes ago
-
UoM student defends MPhil thesis1 hour ago
-
E&T Deptt removed 55 tinted glasses, 65 fancy number plates in ICT1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 152,300 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Govt disburses Rs 66,037 mln for various water sector schemes so far2 hours ago