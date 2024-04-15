Open Menu

CM Makes Surprise Visit To Girls' School Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited a Government Girls High School Murree here on Monday.

Despite heavy rainfall, the surprise visit by the chief minister created a great contentment for school students and teachers.

The Chief Minister visited various classes and intermingled with the students.

She exchanged views with students about their studies.

She also inquired about any problems or issues being faced by then in the school. If there is any problem or need, let me know, she asked the students. The Chief Minister expressed compassion to the girls and appreciated their passion for education.

During the interaction with the students, the chief minister directed for provision of best medical treatment to a girl with a disability in one arm.

She also appreciated the arrangements of the school for delivering education.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the school the chief minister was warmly welcomed by the principal and staff. The school administration, teachers and students expressed great joy for having CM Punjab with them.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

