CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif visit Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Monday.

They landed at Faisalabad Airport where they presided over a meeting of local parliamentarians and the PML-N leaders.

Later, they drove to the residence of two WASA workers - Asif Masih and Shan Masih - who were killed while cleaning a sewerage channel few days ago.

The CM and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif condoled with the bereaved families and expressed their sympathy and affection for the children of deceased sewermen.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that workers are the precious asset of government departments. Hence, the government would take an initiative soon to release occupational safety kits for the workers which would help protect their lives in case of emergencies.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over death of sewermen and said that WASA should take steps for protection of its workers at all costs.

Later, Chief Minister Punjab flanked by her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also paid visit to the residence of a youth Asif Ashfaq resident of Railway Housing Colony Samanabad who died as the kite string cut his throat couple of days ago.

The CM condoled with the bereaved family and said that kite-flying has become a bloody game. The parents should play their effective role for control this hobby.

She said that the government has also issued necessary directions for taking strict action against the manufacturing, sale and purchase of metallic and chemically coated string to weed out this evil completely.

PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of Asif Ashfaq through kite string and said that "we all should play collective role to check this evil".

IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed the CM Punjab about arrest of the culprits and said that the accused involved in sale and purchase of the string were traced out and they would be taken to task shortly.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurganzeeb, former senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Talal Chaudhry, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO Faisalabad and others were also present on the occasion.