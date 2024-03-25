CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif Visit Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Monday.
They landed at Faisalabad Airport where they presided over a meeting of local parliamentarians and the PML-N leaders.
Later, they drove to the residence of two WASA workers - Asif Masih and Shan Masih - who were killed while cleaning a sewerage channel few days ago.
The CM and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif condoled with the bereaved families and expressed their sympathy and affection for the children of deceased sewermen.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that workers are the precious asset of government departments. Hence, the government would take an initiative soon to release occupational safety kits for the workers which would help protect their lives in case of emergencies.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over death of sewermen and said that WASA should take steps for protection of its workers at all costs.
Later, Chief Minister Punjab flanked by her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also paid visit to the residence of a youth Asif Ashfaq resident of Railway Housing Colony Samanabad who died as the kite string cut his throat couple of days ago.
The CM condoled with the bereaved family and said that kite-flying has become a bloody game. The parents should play their effective role for control this hobby.
She said that the government has also issued necessary directions for taking strict action against the manufacturing, sale and purchase of metallic and chemically coated string to weed out this evil completely.
PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of Asif Ashfaq through kite string and said that "we all should play collective role to check this evil".
IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed the CM Punjab about arrest of the culprits and said that the accused involved in sale and purchase of the string were traced out and they would be taken to task shortly.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurganzeeb, former senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Talal Chaudhry, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO Faisalabad and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago