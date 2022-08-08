(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The 979th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Monday.

The ceremony was started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawans paid glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by reciting different Naats.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi performed the ghusal of the Mazar with rose water besides laying wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint.

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Parvez Elahi said, "All saints have given message of love, peace and brotherhood."Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Sardar Talib Nakai, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Adviser to CM Umer Sarfraz Cheema, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Asadullah Khan and others also participated in the ghusal ceremony.

A large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.