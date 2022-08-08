UrduPoint.com

CM Performs Ghusal Of Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's (RA) Shrine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

CM performs ghusal of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's (RA) shrine

The 979th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The 979th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Monday.

The ceremony was started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawans paid glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by reciting different Naats.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi performed the ghusal of the Mazar with rose water besides laying wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint.

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Parvez Elahi said, "All saints have given message of love, peace and brotherhood."Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Sardar Talib Nakai, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Adviser to CM Umer Sarfraz Cheema, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Asadullah Khan and others also participated in the ghusal ceremony.

A large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water All Love

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahaw ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

17 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar eases as investors focus on US ..

Stocks rise, dollar eases as investors focus on US inflation

2 minutes ago
 6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: ..

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

2 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon opens up about dealing with failures

Kriti Sanon opens up about dealing with failures

45 minutes ago
 4293 police officials to be deployed on 10th Muhar ..

4293 police officials to be deployed on 10th Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Provincial govt ensuring exemplary security arrang ..

Provincial govt ensuring exemplary security arrangements during Muharram: CM Adv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.