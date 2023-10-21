CM Punjab directs Commissioner, FWO authorities to speed up work on Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and FWO authorities to speed up work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The CM visited Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Friday night and reviewed the progress on the project while inspecting the site of Khalsa Khurd, Adiala Interchange.

The speed of work should be accelerated by enhancing the work force on the project, the CM said.

He also instructed the NESPAK to provide the drawing work related to the project at the earliest.

The authorities were directed to speed up the earth work, he said adding, the number of dumpers should be increased.

He directed the Commissioner to visit the project regularly and submit report.

“I will monitor the pace of the work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the FWO camp office where he was briefed by Colonel Nadeem of FWO about the earthwork.

The CM was also informed about other issues related to the project and told that the 38.3 kg long Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would comprise six lanes.

Provincial Minister, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Commissioner, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and authorities concerned of FWO were present on the occasion.