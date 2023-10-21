Open Menu

CM Punjab Directs Commissioner, FWO Authorities To Speed Up Work On Ring Road Project

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

CM Punjab directs Commissioner, FWO authorities to speed up work on Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and FWO authorities to speed up work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The CM visited Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Friday night and reviewed the progress on the project while inspecting the site of Khalsa Khurd, Adiala Interchange.

The speed of work should be accelerated by enhancing the work force on the project, the CM said.

He also instructed the NESPAK to provide the drawing work related to the project at the earliest.

The authorities were directed to speed up the earth work, he said adding, the number of dumpers should be increased.

He directed the Commissioner to visit the project regularly and submit report.

“I will monitor the pace of the work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the FWO camp office where he was briefed by Colonel Nadeem of FWO about the earthwork.

The CM was also informed about other issues related to the project and told that the 38.3 kg long Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would comprise six lanes.

Provincial Minister, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Commissioner, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and authorities concerned of FWO were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Road Rawalpindi Progress Nasir SITE FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Sec ..

UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

11 hours ago
 PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud ..

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza ..

12 hours ago
PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

12 hours ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

12 hours ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

12 hours ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

12 hours ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

13 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan