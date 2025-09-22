CM Punjab visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the flood relief camp set up at the Technical College in Bahawalnagar on Monaday, where she met with flood victims and reviewed the ongoing relief operations.

According to APP correspondent, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan briefed the CM on the flood situation in the Sutlej River and the rescue and relief operations being carried out by the district administration.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the efforts of the administration and directed authorities to prioritize restoration of link roads to ensure uninterrupted access for relief and recovery operations.

She inspected the field hospital set up in the camp and interacted with women at a handicraft center, where she even sewed with a machine and made traditional crafts.

She distributed ration packs to the victims and gifts to women and children, showcasing her government's commitment to disaster relief and long-term development.

She also sat with affected women, checking the quality of food and sharing a meal with them.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized her government's determination to rebuild and support affected communities.

