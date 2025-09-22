Syedaal Khan Declares Public Welfare Top Priority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan omn Monday reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing the development and prosperity of underprivileged areas of Balochistan, declaring public welfare as the central focus of his political mission.
He emphasized that a stronger, more prosperous Balochistan is essential for the overall progress of Pakistan.
In line with this vision, Syedaal Khan inaugurated multiple development projects in Quetta and its surrounding areas. These projects, funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), aim to provide essential civic facilities, generate employment opportunities, and improve the region’s urban infrastructure.
Among the inaugurated projects are the installation of new sewerage lines, construction of paved roads, and the provision of four tube wells in Nawakilli, Al-Khair Town, Killi Gul Muhammad, and nearby localities. Additionally, clean drinking water supply schemes and other public service initiatives have been launched in Kuchlak and adjoining villages to address long-standing community needs.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Syedaal Khan underscored that the Pakistan Muslim League remains dedicated to national development and has always given priority to Balochistan in this journey. “The development of Balochistan is, in fact, the development of Pakistan,” he remarked, adding that the government’s focus is to ensure access to safe drinking water, durable roads, an improved sewerage system, and other facilities to ease the daily lives of citizens.
He further pledged that all available resources will be utilized to resolve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan. More welfare and development projects, he assured, will be launched in the near future to continue the momentum of progress in the province.
The Deputy Chairman Senate prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and especially for Balochistan, expressing hope that with sustained efforts, future generations will inherit a brighter and more prosperous nation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encouraging HPV vaccination progress is seen; says Health chief5 minutes ago
-
KP CM chairs health deptt meeting, reviews healthcare commission performance5 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan declares public welfare top priority5 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhancing of trade, education, defence, climate cooperation between Pakistan, Austr ..5 minutes ago
-
U.S., Pakistan explore rail connectivity, investment opportunities5 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts special event in connection with International Day of Peace5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police send two record-holder criminals behind bars; arms recovered5 minutes ago
-
Husband murders wife, youth5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews municipal services, development schemes15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two for abusing minors15 minutes ago
-
WDD Punjab holds awareness session at GCWUS25 minutes ago
-
OGDCL launches Hepatitis C elimination drive with free screening, treatment camps25 minutes ago