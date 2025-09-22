Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Urban Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner reviews urban development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday chaired a weekly review meeting

at the Commissioner's Office to assess the progress of various urban development

initiatives.

According to a statement from the Commissioner’s Office, the meeting was attended by

senior officials, including DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Rashid,

Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)

Rana Shahid Imran, MD WASA Azizullah Khan.

The participants reviewed the status of ongoing projects such as the installation of street lights,

beautification of major roads, and construction of pedestrian bridges.

The meeting also discussed anti-encroachment operations, with officials reporting

that daily actions are being taken to remove illegal structures and encourage cooperative

behavior among citizens and shopkeepers.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized the importance of cleanliness, urban aesthetics

and inter-departmental collaboration.

