Commissioner Reviews Urban Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday chaired a weekly review meeting
at the Commissioner's Office to assess the progress of various urban development
initiatives.
According to a statement from the Commissioner’s Office, the meeting was attended by
senior officials, including DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Rashid,
Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)
Rana Shahid Imran, MD WASA Azizullah Khan.
The participants reviewed the status of ongoing projects such as the installation of street lights,
beautification of major roads, and construction of pedestrian bridges.
The meeting also discussed anti-encroachment operations, with officials reporting
that daily actions are being taken to remove illegal structures and encourage cooperative
behavior among citizens and shopkeepers.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized the importance of cleanliness, urban aesthetics
and inter-departmental collaboration.
