U.S., Pakistan explore rail connectivity, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker met with Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi to discuss enhancing regional connectivity through Pakistan Railways, with a focus on partnership, investment, and employment prospects.

During the meeting, Baker received a detailed briefing on Pakistan Railways’ strategic plans.

Minister Abbasi emphasized that all development initiatives are being carried out under the prime minister’s vision, highlighting the start of a digitalization process, agreements with waste management companies, and improved cleanliness at railway stations.

He also outlined infrastructure upgrades, including executive CIP lounges, modern waiting areas, escalators, and advanced monitoring systems at major stations. Additionally, free Wi-Fi will be made available at 40 key railway stations.

Abbasi said railway partnerships would boost investment, create jobs, and enhance bilateral relations.

Baker acknowledged the strategic importance of Pakistan Railways and expressed interest in expanding cooperation. She also appreciated the ongoing reform efforts within the sector.