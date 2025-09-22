ICT Police put six gamblers behind bars; stake money, tools seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested six gamblers red-handed during a raid conducted by Kohsar Police and recovered stake money along with gambling tools from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act, while further investigation is underway.

An official told APP on Monday that the operation was carried out on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of the indiscriminate crackdown against criminal elements and gambling activities across the Federal capital.

He said the Kohsar Police team apprehended six suspects involved in gambling and seized cash put on stake as well as related equipment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, said the ICT Police were fully committed to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property. “No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority,” he added.

