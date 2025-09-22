- Home
Health Experts Warn Of Cholera Outbreak In Flood-affected Areas, Urge Preventive Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In the wake of the recent devastating floods, health experts have issued a stark warning, cautioning residents in affected areas to take immediate preventive measures to avoid a potential cholera outbreak. The region remains highly susceptible to waterborne diseases, particularly cholera, in the aftermath of such natural disasters.
Talking to APP here Monday, renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Rahoo ul Ameen emphasised the urgent need for preventive measures, highlighting that timely interventions and community awareness are vital to safeguarding public health.
He stressed the importance of close surveillance of waterborne diseases, including acute diarrhoea and cholera, alongside the provision of essential medical supplies to at-risk and flood-affected communities.
Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by contaminated food or water, can prove fatal within hours if left untreated.
Medical specialists note that the disease spreads rapidly in areas where water and sanitation systems are disrupted — a common consequence of floods, earthquakes, and conflicts. Given Pakistan’s recurring experience of devastating floods and mass displacement, the country remains particularly exposed to such outbreaks.
He added that “After a disaster, when people had to move to camps with limited access to clean water, the risk of cholera spreading multiplies,” a World Health Organization (WHO) official observed. “The disease not only endangers lives but also places immense pressure on already fragile health systems.
He stress that the climate change driving more frequent floods and extreme heatwaves across South Asia, Pakistan should urgently strengthen its water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure.
