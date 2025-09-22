PM departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA session

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for New York to participate in the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Pakistan's High Commissioner in United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal along with other diplomatic staff, saw him off

at the Luton airport, London.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to address the 80th session of UN General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with several world leaders.