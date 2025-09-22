KP CM Chairs Health Deptt Meeting, Reviews Healthcare Commission Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting of the Health Department here on Monday to review the performance of the Healthcare Commission over the past six months.
According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the meeting was attended by the Advisor to CM on Health, senior officials of the Health Department, and representatives of the Healthcare Commission.
Officials briefed the CM on the commission’s performance from January to June 2025.
It was informed that all decisions taken in the previous meeting under the CM’s chairmanship had been implemented.
To enhance capacity, 24 new inspectors were recruited, and 10 new offices of the Healthcare Commission were established. Licensing rules were also approved by the provincial cabinet to strengthen the commission’s legal framework.
As of December 2024, the total number of registered private health facilities in the province was 18,911.
During the past six months, another 1,218 facilities were registered. The commission conducted 7,474 inspections of private health centers, issued 2,692 notices, temporarily sealed 1,218 facilities, and permanently sealed 395. Fines were imposed on 977 facilities.
The meeting was also informed that 448 public complaints were received regarding private health centers during this period, all of which were addressed. A large-scale awareness campaign was carried out for both service providers and the general public.
Expressing satisfaction over the commission’s overall performance, CM Ali Amin Gandapur stressed further improvements.
He said that public health remains the top priority of the provincial government, and no compromise would be made in this sector.
He directed strict action against unregistered and substandard health facilities, while assuring full support and encouragement for legally registered and quality service providers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encouraging HPV vaccination progress is seen; says Health chief4 minutes ago
-
KP CM chairs health deptt meeting, reviews healthcare commission performance4 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan declares public welfare top priority4 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhancing of trade, education, defence, climate cooperation between Pakistan, Austr ..4 minutes ago
-
U.S., Pakistan explore rail connectivity, investment opportunities4 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts special event in connection with International Day of Peace4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police send two record-holder criminals behind bars; arms recovered4 minutes ago
-
Husband murders wife, youth4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews municipal services, development schemes14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two for abusing minors14 minutes ago
-
WDD Punjab holds awareness session at GCWUS24 minutes ago
-
OGDCL launches Hepatitis C elimination drive with free screening, treatment camps24 minutes ago