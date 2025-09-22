KP CM chairs health deptt meeting, reviews healthcare commission performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting of the Health Department here on Monday to review the performance of the Healthcare Commission over the past six months.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the meeting was attended by the Advisor to CM on Health, senior officials of the Health Department, and representatives of the Healthcare Commission.

Officials briefed the CM on the commission’s performance from January to June 2025.

It was informed that all decisions taken in the previous meeting under the CM’s chairmanship had been implemented.

To enhance capacity, 24 new inspectors were recruited, and 10 new offices of the Healthcare Commission were established. Licensing rules were also approved by the provincial cabinet to strengthen the commission’s legal framework.

As of December 2024, the total number of registered private health facilities in the province was 18,911.

During the past six months, another 1,218 facilities were registered. The commission conducted 7,474 inspections of private health centers, issued 2,692 notices, temporarily sealed 1,218 facilities, and permanently sealed 395. Fines were imposed on 977 facilities.

The meeting was also informed that 448 public complaints were received regarding private health centers during this period, all of which were addressed. A large-scale awareness campaign was carried out for both service providers and the general public.

Expressing satisfaction over the commission’s overall performance, CM Ali Amin Gandapur stressed further improvements.

He said that public health remains the top priority of the provincial government, and no compromise would be made in this sector.

He directed strict action against unregistered and substandard health facilities, while assuring full support and encouragement for legally registered and quality service providers.