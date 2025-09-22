Open Menu

KP CM Chairs Health Deptt Meeting, Reviews Healthcare Commission Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

KP CM chairs health deptt meeting, reviews healthcare commission performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting of the Health Department here on Monday to review the performance of the Healthcare Commission over the past six months.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the meeting was attended by the Advisor to CM on Health, senior officials of the Health Department, and representatives of the Healthcare Commission.

Officials briefed the CM on the commission’s performance from January to June 2025.

It was informed that all decisions taken in the previous meeting under the CM’s chairmanship had been implemented.

To enhance capacity, 24 new inspectors were recruited, and 10 new offices of the Healthcare Commission were established. Licensing rules were also approved by the provincial cabinet to strengthen the commission’s legal framework.

As of December 2024, the total number of registered private health facilities in the province was 18,911.

During the past six months, another 1,218 facilities were registered. The commission conducted 7,474 inspections of private health centers, issued 2,692 notices, temporarily sealed 1,218 facilities, and permanently sealed 395. Fines were imposed on 977 facilities.

The meeting was also informed that 448 public complaints were received regarding private health centers during this period, all of which were addressed. A large-scale awareness campaign was carried out for both service providers and the general public.

Expressing satisfaction over the commission’s overall performance, CM Ali Amin Gandapur stressed further improvements.

He said that public health remains the top priority of the provincial government, and no compromise would be made in this sector.

He directed strict action against unregistered and substandard health facilities, while assuring full support and encouragement for legally registered and quality service providers.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

21 minutes ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

39 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

3 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

4 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan