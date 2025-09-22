Encouraging HPV Vaccination Progress Is Seen; Says Health Chief
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The ongoing HPV vaccination drive has successfully vaccinated 148,456 females, achieving overall 75% of its daily target of 197,850.
The steady but encouraging response is observed during first six days of the 13 day campaign to administer anti cervical cancer doses.
This was expressed by Dr. Ehsan Ghani, CEO District Health Authority Rawalpindi, in an interaction with APP here on Monday.
He said that a total of 34,575 girls were missed including the refusal cases 21,744, whereas as many as 11,247 girls were not available and 1,584 girls could not be vaccinated due to sickness.
The mode of vaccination is to injecting through inter veneous which require more safety protocols.
However no adverse case has yet been reported during the campaign.
"Crucially, there were 0 adverse events following immunizations (AEFIs) reported, indicating a safe administration process", Dr.
Ghani said.
He appreciated the dedication of the health staffers in rendering their duties with commitment.
According to the health data, Kotli Satian remained at the top of all the tehsils where only 8 refusal cases were received. This trend shows majority girls were vaccinated in the area with 87% performance.
A total of 3,819 girls were vaccinated during the first six days.
Gujar Khan vaccinated 2,037 girls, Kahuta 6,663 and tehsil Kallar Syedan has vaccinated 4,502 girls.
Murree vaccinated 6,211 girls while in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Rural 3,129 and 2,789 girls were vaccinated respectively. Taxila reported the vaccination of 1,786 girls.
Dr. Ghani urged the parents to cooperate with health teams in efforts to protect our daughters from cervical and related cancers.
