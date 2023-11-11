CM reviews progress on 43 preferential public welfare projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at Planning & Development (P&D) board office on Saturday, reviewed progress being made on 43 public welfare preferential projects through the drone footage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at Planning & Development (P&D) board office on Saturday, reviewed progress being made on 43 public welfare preferential projects through the drone footage. Chairman Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Sahu briefed the CM about physical progress made on the projects.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the secretaries concerned to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time period. Progress on Shahdara multi grade flyover Imamia Colony overhead bridge, Akbar Chowk flyover and Ring Road Southern Loop was reviewed during the meeting.

A briefing was given about the construction of dual road from the Wahndo Interchange up to Benazir Chowk to link Gujranwala with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, construction of Abdullahpur flyover at Faisalabad and construction of road from Gajjumata up to Kasur Ferozepur Road.

CM expressed his grave concern over sluggishness being shown in the pace of work on the Multan Shujaabad flyover project and directed to speed up pace of work on the project. Progress with regard to upgradation work of other hospitals including new GOR, Services, Ganga Ram, Lady Willingdon, Mayo and General Hospitals was reviewed during the meeting.

A briefing was given during the meeting about the upgradation work of Lahore Zoo,Safari Park and Safe City Authority projects of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Establishment of a Cadet College Multan, Gujranwala University, restoration of Fort Kohna Qasim Bagh Multan and establishing a park was also reviewed during the meeting.

The participants were given a briefing about PAFDA (Punjab Agriculture, food and Drug Authority) Laboratory and Bio Gas plants. A fateha was offered for salvation of the soul of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late. The participants paid tributes to the invaluable services of Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late.

CM remarked that Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late was an asset and his services in PFSA will always be remembered.

Provincial Minister P&D Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, SMBR, ACS (Home), Secretaries of various departments and senior officials attended the meeting.