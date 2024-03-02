CM Submits Nomination Papers Of Asif Zardari For Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday submitted the nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari for the presidential elections to the Sindh High Court Chief Justice.
Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inaam Memon and others reached the High Court of Sindh and submitted nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari for the election of the President of Pakistan to Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Abbassi, who is the presiding officer for the presidential election.
Syed Murad Ali Shah has proposed while Syed Nasir Shah seconded the nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari for presidential elections to held on March 09, 2024.
While talking to media after submitting nomination papers, CM Sindh said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will request all parties including MQM- Pakistan to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the Presidential election. He said that the party has requested MQM-P members to vote for PPP's candidates for the election of speaker and deputy Speaker election.
Replying to a question regarding MQM's demand for amendment in Local Government Act, Shah said that in Sindh, Local Bodies were already powerful, MQM might have demanded local government powers for Punjab.
He said that PPP will approach legal forums for its grievances regarding polls.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be conducted on March 4 at Islamabad while election is scheduled on March 09, 2024.
