CM takes notice of murder of minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken stern notice of the incident of killing of a 10-year-old girl after alleged rape in Samundri, Faisalabad.

The chief minister sought a report from the inspector general of police and directed to take strict action against the arrested accused, and leave no stone unturned to provide justice to the affected family.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved and assured them provision of justice at the earliest.